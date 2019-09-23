Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SVTRF stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

