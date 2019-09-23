Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.69

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $2.87. Sharp shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 3,428 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sharp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 159.01%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharp Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

