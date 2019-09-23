Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIE. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($161.63) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €119.33 ($138.76).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €98.01 ($113.97) on Thursday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.64.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

