Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after buying an additional 64,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 928,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,665. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $71.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

