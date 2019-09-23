Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sixt Leasing SE (FRA:LNSX) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €11.72 ($13.63) and last traded at €11.72 ($13.63), 23,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €12.30 ($14.30).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Sixt Leasing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Sixt Leasing alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.36.

Sixt Leasing Company Profile (FRA:LNSX)

Sixt Leasing SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the vehicle leasing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Fleet Management. The Leasing segment provides lease financing and associated services to corporate customers; and operates online retail business through sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de Websites, as well as offers additional services, such as accident and breakdown management, an inspection package, and an insurance package.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.