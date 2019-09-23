SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLM. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point lowered SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded SLM from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,246,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,647,000 after acquiring an additional 631,573 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 468,343 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 196,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.