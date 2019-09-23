Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.87

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $7.50. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $39.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Smith-Midland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

