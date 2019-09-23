SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ SMTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. 33,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. SMTC has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.75 million. Research analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SMTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in SMTC by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SMTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SMTC by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

