Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 1,727.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,216 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

