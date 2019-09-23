South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211,896 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 272,302 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $162,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,619,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,077.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

