Sovereign Metals (ASX:SVM) Trading Up 9.1%

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), approximately 543,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 416,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

About Sovereign Metals (ASX:SVM)

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Australia and Malawi. The company holds 100% interests in the Central Malawi graphite project, which consists of the Malingunde saprolite-hosted graphite project and the Duwi Flake graphite project located in Malawi.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.