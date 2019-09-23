Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.22. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

