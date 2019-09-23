SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.87 (NYSEARCA:RWR)

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8733 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of RWR stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 223,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,067. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.16.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.