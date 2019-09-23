SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) to Issue $0.61 — Dividend

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6134 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of ONEY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.61. 14,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $73.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60.

