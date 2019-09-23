Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Cap of $28,446.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Spectrum has a market cap of $28,446.00 and approximately $23,122.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00735459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

