Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,980,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 607,239 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $6.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,574,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 263,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,409,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

