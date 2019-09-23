SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its price objective raised by Buckingham Research from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC opened at $40.80 on Friday. SPX has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $372.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.65 million. SPX had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after buying an additional 173,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,165,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.