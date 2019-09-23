Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $174.79 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges including Stronghold, Vebitcoin, Sistemkoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00202380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.01188053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00089754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020436 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,343,407,762 coins and its circulating supply is 20,084,647,943 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

