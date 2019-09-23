Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.83% of Sterling Construction worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 48,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,634.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STRL. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $340.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.