Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.44

Shares of Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $15.58. Stewardship Financial shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 1,488 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewardship Financial had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSFN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stewardship Financial by 1,112,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stewardship Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewardship Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Stewardship Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewardship Financial by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN)

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

