Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 581.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 271,094 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 387,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,525. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

