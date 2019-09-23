Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 186.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 141,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 700,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,660,000 after buying an additional 35,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 215.2% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.16. 4,348,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,049,064. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $306.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

