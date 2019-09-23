Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 259,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.