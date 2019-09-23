Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

NYSE C traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,862,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646,034. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

