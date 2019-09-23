Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $135.71. 1,107,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,315. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $139.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.