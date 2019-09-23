Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,744 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. 717,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,972,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.