Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 726 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Target by 24.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $120.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

Target stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,668,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

