Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.60. Strad Energy Services shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 3,849 shares.

Separately, Raymond James raised Strad Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Strad Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.60 million. Research analysts predict that Strad Energy Services Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Strad Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Strad Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strad Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.