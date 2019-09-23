Stratis Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $34.47 million and approximately $356,566.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006017 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001768 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00051254 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,496,406 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Crex24, Bithumb, Coinrail, Upbit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

