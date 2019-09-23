Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.72, approximately 23,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 932% from the average daily volume of 2,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suzuki Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40.

About Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF)

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

