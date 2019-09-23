SwftCoin Market Cap Tops $4.72 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00039744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.65 or 0.05350745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

