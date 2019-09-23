Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 363,564 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Synopsys worth $112,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 955,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 33.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,061,000 after acquiring an additional 888,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,919,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.62. The stock had a trading volume of 246,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,042 shares of company stock worth $3,468,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.