Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 0.8%

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.22, 6,626 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 201,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Guggenheim set a $49.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after buying an additional 181,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 52,525.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

