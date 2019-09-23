Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 185.09 ($2.42).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 164.15 ($2.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

