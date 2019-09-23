TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TC Pipelines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TC Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NYSE TCP opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. TC Pipelines has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $42.11.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCP. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 197.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,320,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 41.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 20.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

