TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TESSCO Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. 27,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, SVP Charles Kriete sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $59,389.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,333,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,936 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 330,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.