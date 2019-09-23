The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) Trading Up 1%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) shares were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of clean fuels, including liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; and engages in the conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste, as well as operation of natural gas refilling stations, aviation fuel storage facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.