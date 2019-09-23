Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Thingschain has a total market cap of $68,788.00 and $33,947.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 177.1% against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00142279 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,792.44 or 0.99272905 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000832 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

