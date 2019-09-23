Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $69,687.00 and $62,010.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00733673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010267 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

