Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 8,687 Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTOR traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.32. Meritor Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

