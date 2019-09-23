Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $197,000 in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.33. 27,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,672. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.73. Caretrust REIT Inc has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

