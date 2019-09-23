Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 10,224 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H & R Block by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,432,000 after purchasing an additional 349,292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in H & R Block by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in H & R Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in H & R Block by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,376. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

