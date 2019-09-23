Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,157 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.13. 9,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $330.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.40 and its 200-day moving average is $297.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total value of $1,645,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Burkart sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.99, for a total transaction of $497,796.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,051 shares of company stock valued at $25,094,007. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

