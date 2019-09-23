Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 179,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 80,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,660 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.