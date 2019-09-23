Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,325 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.67.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,451. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.67. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.