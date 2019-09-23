Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 31,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,579,000 after buying an additional 73,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $51,047,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.05. 1,002,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

