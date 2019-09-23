Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Realty Income by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,829,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 246.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Realty Income by 164.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5,133.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.15. 75,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Standpoint Research increased their target price on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.22.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.