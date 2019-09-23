Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 210,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,001. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.20. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

