Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 470,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

