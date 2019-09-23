Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 328 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,937,000 after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 765.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,183.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.97. 314,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.50.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

